Kadapa SP flags off Run for Unity
Kadapa: District SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's portrait at the Police Parade Ground and flagged off 'Run for Unity' on Sardar’s birth anniversary, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
Addressing the gathering, the SP hailed Patel as the Iron Man, who unified India by merging princely states like Hyderabad and Junagadh post-independence. As Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Patel ensured national stability amid diverse cultures. Honored with Bharat Ratna in 1991, his legacy includes the 183-meter Statue of Unity unveiled by PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat. Urging youth to draw inspiration from Patel's resolve, the SP emphasised unity for India's progress and global leadership. Participants took a pledge to protect the nation's unity, integrity, and security, spreading this message nationwide.
The run started and ended at the Police Parade Ground, passing via NTR Circle, Kotireddy Circle, SP Bungalow, and Raja Reddy Street.