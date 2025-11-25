Kadiri MLA accuses Jagan of deceiving farmers

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad slammed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioning as to how he can meet farmers now?, while participating in ‘Raithanna Meekosam’ programme at Kondamanayunipalle village in Kadiri Rural Mandal on Monday.

During house-to-house visits, the MLA explained benefits of PM-Kisan and Annadatha Sukhibhava schemes, accusing Jagan of deceiving farmers and claiming his entire political career was built on lies. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were directly reaching farmers, who are expressing satisfaction with the coalition government’s initiatives, including release of funds in two phases as promised.

Venkata Prasad highlighted that after the coalition assumed power, Krishna water was released through Handri-Neeva canal to fill local tanks, supplying water to Kadiri, Kuppam, Punganur and Pileru areas. He said Jagan should ‘hang his head in shame’ and credited CM Naidu for ending drought woes in Rayalaseema, which earlier suffered severe water scarcity due to poor rainfall.