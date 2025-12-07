Kadiri MLA opens Kaulepalli flyover

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad inaugurated the NH-42 flyover bridges at Kaulepalli and Jogannapeta.

These two flyovers were originally sanctioned during the previous NDA government. However, the earlier YSRCP government, which ruled for the last five years, failed to complete them. After the NDA coalition returned to power, the pending issues were resolved, and the projects were completed within 18 months.

MLA Venkataprasad, along with NDA leaders and a large number of party workers, participated in the inauguration programme.