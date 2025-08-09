Kalvabugga Gurukula School to hold annual alumni meet “Samyama” on August 10 - Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal will attend the program

Live
Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Gurukula School, Kalvabugga in Kurnool district, will host its annual alumni reunion “Samyama” on Sunday, August 10, under...
Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Gurukula School, Kalvabugga in Kurnool district, will host its annual alumni reunion “Samyama” on Sunday, August 10, under the aegis of the 1993 and 1999 batches. Alumni Association President Pulakurthy Raghavendra Reddy told The Hans India on Saturday that the event, a tradition observed every year, aims to bring together past students, teachers, and well-wishers to celebrate the school’s legacy and foster continued camaraderie among its members.
The programme will be attended by two eminent alumni serving in key administrative positions, P. Ranjith Basha, District Collector of Kurnool, and G Raja Kumari, District Collector of Nandyal, who will grace the occasion as chief guests, said Raghavendra. Retired and serving teachers of the institution will also participate, providing alumni a chance to reconnect with their mentors and share memories of their formative years at the school.
Former students from various parts of the district, across the state, and from other regions of the country are expected to take part in the event. The Alumni Association has appealed to all ex-students to attend “Samyama” and make the gathering a success, highlighting that it will also serve as a platform to discuss initiatives for the school’s future growth and contribution to the community.