Kanna Lakshminarayana holds a key meeting with followers, likely to decide on party switching

Kanna Lakshminarayana holds a key meeting with followers, likely to decide on party switching
Highlights

Kanna Lakshminarayana who resigned to BJP in the last week has held a crucial meeting at his residence in Guntur district on Sunday

Kanna Lakshminarayana who resigned to BJP in the last week has held a crucial meeting at his residence in Guntur district on Sunday.

Kanna followers from many districts were present. It is learned that some more BJP leaders will resign in support of Kanna Lakshminarayana.


On the other hand, Kanna Lakshminarayana followers removed the BJP flexi infront of his residence. A decision will be taken in today's meeting on the issue of which party to join.

