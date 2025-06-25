Kasturba Schools getting a boost under the new coalition govt

Ramagiri: The Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha stated that Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) are witnessing a new phase of development under the newly formed coalition government.

On her visit to the Kasturba school in Ramagiri Mandal, the MLA inspected potential sites for the construction of additional school buildings, accompanied by officials and local leaders. She emphasized that the new buildings should be student-friendly and discussed the structural plans with the concerned authorities.

Paritala Sunitha instructed officials to ensure immediate commencement of construction work, as the government has already sanctioned the required funds.

Earlier, the MLA thoroughly reviewed the existing facilities in the school, including the dining and storage areas. She provided suggestions to the staff for improving certain areas.

Speaking with the girl students, she encouraged them to stay focused on their education and to be cautious in all aspects of life. She particularly advised them to avoid excessive use of mobile phones and to stay alert when approached by strangers or individuals making deceptive promises. She urged students to report any suspicious incidents to their teachers. She also stressed the importance of sports in schools and suggested that teachers promote physical and mental well-being alongside academics.

She further informed that additional building funds of ₹1.25 crore each have been sanctioned for Kasturba schools in Atmakur, Kurugunta, Kanaganapalli, Ramagiri, and Chennekothapalli. Construction work on these projects will begin soon, she said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to education, she said, “This is a government that does not hesitate to spend on the education of the poor.” Despite financial constraints, she noted, the government has allocated thousands of crores for initiatives like the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme. She added that even remote rural areas are now seeing significant progress in educational infrastructure.