Kattankulathur: Catalysis is a highly demanded tech for sustainable society says Prof. Lakshmi Kantam

Kattankulathur: Prof. Lakshmi Kantam, the Dr B P Godrej Distinguished Professor of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemical Engineering, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, said that we have to think about sustainable development and chemists have to play a major role in this.

Speaking at the ninth edition of University Distinguished Lecture Series at SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, Prof Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli, elaborated on 'Design and Development of Homogeneous/Heterogeneous Catalysts for Sustainable Chemical Industry'.

Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the lecture series. Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor SRMAP and Dr. S. Mannathan, Department of Chemistry was also present. Prof. D. Narayana Rao said that industrial collaboration is very much necessary in the context of self-reliant India (Atma Nirbhar Bharat).

In her presentation Prof. Lakshmi Kantam said, "Global and Indian chemical industry estimate 5.1 trillion and 108.4 billion USD in 2021. Catalysis is a highly demanded technology for sustainable society and drives innovation in many other fields. Achieving the high catalytic selectivity is the aim of catalysis science in 21st century".

An overview of the work on the design and development of catalysts for sustainable, economical process and technologies for the chemical industry was introduced.