Konidela Nagababu Files Nomination for MLA Quota MLC Elections

Konidela Nagababu has officially submitted his nomination papers to contest as a candidate for the MLA quota MLC elections. The submission took place today in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, where he presented his documents to Election Returning Officer Vanitarani.

Nagababu's candidacy is bolstered by significant support from prominent political figures, including Minister Nara Lokesh. The nomination ceremony was attended by several notable leaders, such as Ministers Nara Lokesh, Nadendla Manohar, and Anakapalle MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, along with BJP leader Vishnu Kumar Raju, Tadepalligudem MLA Bolisetty Srinivas, and Palla Srinivasa Rao.

During the event, Nagababu expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for the opportunity to contest as an MLC candidate. He also thanked Lokesh and Manohar for their support throughout the nomination process.

Sources reveal that Nagababu is among the five candidates finalized for the MLA quota MLC elections, with his name selected by party president Pawan Kalyan. As the state general secretary of the Jana Sena Party, Nagababu was instructed to file his nomination for the upcoming elections and signed his nomination papers yesterday.