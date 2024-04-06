Kottu Satyanarayana participates in BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Tadepalligudem

In a BC Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Apparaopeta village in Tadepalligudem mandal, the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Endowment Kottu Satyanarayana spoke as the chief guest on Saturday. Contesting as a YSR Congress Party candidate from Tadepalligudem Assembly Constituency, Minister Kottu emphasized that justice has been done to the BCs during Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's reign.

He criticized the Telugu Desam Party for treating BCs only as a vote bank, accusing them of only remembering BCs during elections. Minister Kottu praised Chief Minister Jagan for giving good recognition to BCs in his government, highlighting the allocation of ministerial posts and the post of Deputy Chief Minister to BCs.

Minister Kottu also credited Chief Minister Jagan for giving statehood to BCs as MPs and MLAs, a historic move that has never been done before. He pointed out that CM Jagan allocated Narasapuram, Eluru, and Rajahmundry MP seats to the BC community in the joint West Godavari district, a significant milestone in BC representation.

Additionally, Minister Kottu criticized the previous government for failing to fulfill promises made to BCs and emphasized the welfare schemes and economic empowerment initiatives implemented under Jagananna's leadership. He urged the public to vote for the YSR Congress Party symbol in order to continue the welfare government and ensure the well-being of all sections of society.

The Minister expressed confidence in winning as MLA in Tadepalligudem and called for support for Umaba to win as MP, urging voters to cast their two votes for the fan symbol. The conference was attended by various community leaders and YSR Congress Party members who echoed the sentiments of Minister Kottu in supporting the welfare initiatives of the government.















