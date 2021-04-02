Kurnool: 11K staff to be deployed for ZPTC, MPTC polls

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said the district administration has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of ZPTC and MPTC elections in the district.

Addressing media personnel at Zilla Parishad Conference hall here on Friday, the collector appealed to the electorate to exercise their franchise without any fear. He said that the State Election Commission has released election notification for MPTCs and ZPTCs and the polls would be conducted on April 8. Stating that the district has 53 ZPTCs, he said of them 16 have been declared unanimous. In the 16 unanimously elected ZPTC places, one candidate of Kolimigundla was died recently and it was intimated to the SEC. Another aspirant in Nandyal ZPTC also died, so the election to Nandyal was suspended, he stated. The elections would be conducted to 36 ZPTC places in the district and 146 aspirants are in the fray, stated the district collector.

He further said the district has 807 MPTC posts of which 312 posts have been declared unanimous. Of the unanimously declared posts, 9 persons were died. Three MPTC posts have been merged in Adoni Municipality and the elections would be conducted to the remaining 483 MPTC posts. Around 1,308 aspirants are in fray for 483 MPTC posts. The election would start at 7 in the morning continue up to 5 pm.

Veera Pandiyan also said that a total of 15,41,272 electorate would exercise their franchise in the elections. Of the total, 7,68,863 are male, 7,71,991 are female and 160 are others. 1,763 polling stations have been set up across the district and all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of elections. The collector said a total of 11,319 staff have been deployed for the elections. A command control room was set up for receiving complaints. Even a tollfree number 18004255180, whatsapp no.887870074 and an email. zppkurnool@mail.com was also facilitated for lodging complaints.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said 130 hyper-sensitive, 110 sensitive, 244 normal areas have been identified of the 484 areas across the district. He said around 3,000 police personnel would be deployed at the elections. Police Act 30 and model code of conduct would be in force. No rallies, mass meetings and bursting of firecrackers are allowed, stated Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.

Joint Collectors Rama Sunder Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Venkatasubbaiah, District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Prabhakar Rao, DD I&PR P Thimmappa were also present.