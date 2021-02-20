Kurnool: 6.09L to exercise franchise in 2,854 polling stations

Kurnool: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of 4th and final phase of gram panchayat elections in the district on Sunday, said the district election authority and district collector G Veera Pandiyan.

Addressing media conference at the Collector's conference hall here on Saturday, Veera Pandiyan said that the polling for 265-gram panchayats in 14 mandals of Adoni division would be conducted on Sunday. The voting process would start at 6.30 am and conclude by 3.30 pm, he said and added the counting of votes and declaration of results would be announced on Sunday itself. He appealed the voters to exercise their franchise without any fear.

Adding, the collector said that, actually the polling has to be conducted for 292-gram panchayats and 3,064 wards in 14 mandals of Adoni division. But, 27-gram panchayats and 869 wards have been made unanimous. On Sunday, the polling would be conducted to 265-gram panchayats and 2,177 wards. As many as 844 sarpanch aspirants for 265-gram panchayats and 5,232 ward members to 2,177 wards are in the fray, stated the collector.

A total of 6,09,347 voters would exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of polling in 2,854 polling stations set up across the 14 mandals. So far, 376 hyper-sensitive and 1,078 sensitive polling stations have been identified, added the district collector.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has said that strict police bandobast with 2,800 police personnel was made at the fourth phase of polling. 14 special striking forces, 105 police route mobiles would keep constant vigil on the anti-social elements at the polling centres.

The SP further said since the model election code has come into force, bind over cases were filed on 19,638 persons and filed 2,051 cases. Another 55 cases have been filed on the violators of model code of conduct and arrested 109 people. He said that Police Act 30 and section 144 would be in force at the polling centres. No victory rallies, celebrations and others are allowed, stated SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.