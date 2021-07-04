Kurnool : Conduct law degree exams to save academic year says Shaik Riyaz

Kurnool : SC, ST, BC and Minority organisation district joint secretary Shaik Riyaz on Saturday said that due to the negligence of Rayalaseema University officials, the students pursuing three-year law degree course are likely to lose their academic year.

Speaking to media here, Riyaz said that several students have enrolled to pursue three-year law degree course. Two years have already passed but the university officials have not yet conducted even a single semester.

The students pursuing law courses at Sri Venkateshwara and Sri Krishna Deva Raya Universities have already completed three semesters. The universities were also ready to conduct the fourth semester, he said and alleged that the Rayalaseema University was least bothered to conduct even a single semester.

This depicts the gross negligence of officials of the university, said Shaik Riyaz. The students are in a piquant situation, if the university did not conduct the exams and they would be forced to lose their year.

On several occasions the issue was taken to the notice of varsity officials but no steps have been taken till date. He said the officials, keeping in view the bright future of the law students, should suspend 1st and 2nd semester and conduct the 3rd semester immediately. Shaik Riyaz also demanded the government to set up a law department in the university.

He said during the visit of Ministers, they have submitted a representation to set up a law department in the university but no initiatives were taken. He said they would stage protests if the government did not set up law department in the varsity.