Kurnool: Covid cases decline with stringent curbs, says SP Dr Fakkeerappa

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa said that stringent measures are being initiated to prevent spread of third wave and save people from falling prey to it. The SP accompanied by Kurnool Range DIG P Venkatrami Reddy inspected the implementation of curfewat Raj Vihar centre on Saturday.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the SP said that in the curfew period, all kinds of transactions were allowed upto 5 pm. The grace period of one hour was allowed for the people to reach home, he said and added the curfew was implemented to ensure the safe living of people. Thousands of people were succumbed to virus in the second wave, he said and added similar unfortunate incidents should not be repeated in the third wave.

With the implementation of curfew, the positivity rate and reporting of cases have drastically come down, he said and added if we maintain the same trend, then we will successfully overcome the third wave.

He appealed to people to cooperate with police department in implementing curfew strictly. If anyone is found violating the curfew, then the police will seize their vehicles and will file a case. Penalty will be imposed on those who do not wear mask, Dr Fakkeerappa said.

He further said the commercial establishments, malls, hotels and restaurants have to down their shutters by 6 pm. Only emergency services like, medical shops, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, nursing homes and hospitals would be allowed to keep open round-the-clock, the SP said. The SP and other officials also monitored the implementation of curfew at Bellary Chowrastha and C Camp centre.

DSP K V Mahesh, II-Town CI Parthasarathi Reddy and others accompanied the DIG and SP.