Kurnool: Mystery shrouds death of teenage girl

Kurnool: A 16-year-old girl's body was found in a charred condition at Yaganti Palli village under Banaganapalle police station limits. The deceased was identified as Anusha.

According to information, Ramulaiah, a resident of R Konda village in Marrikel mandal of Narayanapet district in Telangana along with his 16-year-old daughter migrated to Yagantipalli to earn livelihood as daily wage labourers. Apart from the Ramulaiah, many other families also moved to Yagantipalli to work in Galeri Nagri Canal concrete lining works. All the workers were residing at the working site.

On Friday morning, when Ramulaiah woke up he could not find his daughter. He thought that she might have gone to attend the nature call. Despite hours passed she did not return.

When Ramulaiah began searching for her, he was shocked to see Anusha's charred body a few metres away from the working site. Acting on tip-off, Banaganapalle circle inspector B Suresh Kumar Reddy along with his staff rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of offence. He enquired about the incident with Ramulaiah and other families. The body was shifted to Banaganapalli government general hospital for autopsy.

Addressing media, CI B Suresh Kumar Reddy said the post-mortem report revealed that Anusha set herself ablaze. He added the reason behind taking such an extreme step was yet to be known.

The police have registered a case under section 174 IPC, suspicious death and investigating.

Meanwhile State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, on learning about the incident, spoke with the Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli over phone. She urged the SP to take stringent action on the culprits.