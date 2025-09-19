Land acquisition in Karedu is only for industrial hub: Govt

Guntur: Minister for revenue, stamps and registration Anagani Satya Prasad clarified that land is being acquired from farmers with the objective of setting up an industrial hub at Karedu in Prakasam district. Giving reply to the questions raised by the YSRCP MLCs in the Legislative Council on Thursday, he assured that it is the government’s responsibility to provide alternative employment opportunities to families who may lose their livelihoods due to land acquisition. He further stated that locals will get the first preference in jobs created through the industrial hub.

Satya Prasad said that about 8,200 acre land is being acquired for the industrial hub proposed by Indosol Company at Karedu. “We are convincing farmers and acquiring land. Already, farmers have given written consent for 500 acre,” he informed. He added that farmers believe the establishment of the hub will transform the region’s profile.

Highlighting the state government’s efforts, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is striving for true industrial development. “The arrival of Kia Motors has put Anantapur district on the path of rapid growth. Had the Vanpic project materialised, Bapatla would have seen similar progress. Likewise, Karedu will also witness transformation in the days to come,” he remarked.

He said that the purpose of land acquisition is purely for industrial development and employment generation, and not for granting industries to his relatives or friends. “This government does not snatch away others’ industries or factories,” he asserted.