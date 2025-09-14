Left leaders slam govt for failing to curb ganja menace

Tirupati: Leaders of Left parties and people’s organisations staged a rally here on Saturday, condemning the coalition government for its ‘utter failure’ in curbing the supply of ganja and other narcotic substances in the temple city.

They alleged that both the State administration and district police have been negligent, allowing anti social elements and political goons to flourish. The leaders, including CPI State executive member A Ramanaidu, CPI district secretary P Murali and Congress leader Gowdapera Chittibabu addressed the gathering after marching from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue at RTC bus stand circle.

They charged that political rowdies, with the backing of ruling parties, were encroaching upon lands and disturbing law and order while the police remained mute spectators. They further alleged that a few sections of the police were covertly extending patronage to ganja rackets instead of protecting citizens.

“If this situation is ignored, Tirupati will soon lose its peaceful atmosphere and descend into fear and unrest,” the leaders warned.

The speakers said that the coalition government was continuing the same policies of the previous regime, resulting in unchecked availability of ganja and even heroin, leading the youth astray.

They demanded that police set up a special cell to curb recurring violence, strengthen surveillance on anti social elements, and act without fear or favour in safeguarding the sanctity of Tirupati.

“Those responsible for disrupting peace in the temple town should never be spared,” the leaders cautioned.