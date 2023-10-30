Leopard cub found in Kosigi

Kosigi (Kurnool): A farmer couple fed a leopard cub for about a week and later left it at the same place where they found it. The incident came to light after nine days.

According to sources, the couple Tayamma and Thikkaiah were working in mirchi fields on October 20.

While working they heard cries and found out a just born cub.

They took it to their house and fed milk to it for a few days. Later they came to know that it is leopard cub.

When some people told them that rearing wild animal is against law, they left the cub near Thimmappa hillocks.