- FPIs invest Rs 6,080 cr in debt mkt
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Charts point to bearish undertone
- Paleru: Several join BRS
- CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets
- Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign
- Wide fluctuation likely as OI bases spread
- Negative global cues continue to daunt mkts
- India reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism
Leopard cub found in Kosigi
Kosigi (Kurnool): A farmer couple fed a leopard cub for about a week and later left it at the same place where they found it. The incident came to light after nine days.
According to sources, the couple Tayamma and Thikkaiah were working in mirchi fields on October 20.
While working they heard cries and found out a just born cub.
They took it to their house and fed milk to it for a few days. Later they came to know that it is leopard cub.
When some people told them that rearing wild animal is against law, they left the cub near Thimmappa hillocks.
