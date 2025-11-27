LIC staff demands scrapping of four Labour Codes

Vijayawada: In response to the call of All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) to observe lunch recess protest demonstrations by Insurance Employees across the country on Wednesday, the LIC Employees in Vijayawada staged protest demonstrations against four Labour Codes.

Dr Ch Kaladhar, Working Committee Member, South Central Zone Insurance Employees’ Federation (SCZIEF–AP, Telangana and Karnataka) and divisional joint secretary of ICEU, Machilipatnam, while addressing the protesting employees here, said that their union, AIIEA is condemning the move of the Central Government to enforce the Labour Codes, calling them undemocratic, anti-worker and pro-corporate.

Dr Kaladhar also said that the arbitrary and undemocratic notification of Labour Codes is a blot on the democratic ethos of the country, amounting to an attack on the rights of the workers and appealed to the Government to scrap the anti-worker labour codes and to continue the earlier 29 Labour Acts.

LIC Retired Employees’ Union, Machilipatnam General Secretary P Krishna, expressed support and solidarity to the protesting LIC employees. Division leaders, NMK Prasad, EV Tulasi Rao and branch leaders, N Srinivas, Ch Rajasekhar, Sk Rahimuddin, PK Sai Prasad, employees and pensioners participated.