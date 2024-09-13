Light to Moderate Rain Forecasted for AP Amid Expected Low Pressure Formation

The weather department has reported that Andhra Pradesh (AP) is currently experiencing rainfall, with light to moderate showers expected across various districts. A low pressure system is anticipated to develop in the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours and would strengthen in the following two days. This development is likely to bring heavy rainfall to neighboring states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Bihar, but it is expected to have a minimal impact on Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, light to moderate rains are projected in the state over the next three days. From September 20th to the first week of October, coastal districts are predicted to experience significant rainfall.

The AP Disaster Management Agency has also issued a forecast, indicating that areas including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Chittoor districts can expect light to moderate rain today. On Thursday, several districts had already recorded light rainfall, leading to a closely monitored weather situation in the region.