Loans & aids worth Rs 40 lakh distributed

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V urged differently abled individuals to maximise the benefits of self-employment loans and aids. Speaking at a distribution programme organised by Andhra Pradesh Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation, he distributed Rs 27.55 lakh in NDFDC loans to 12 beneficiaries. Additionally, 25 students received laptops worth Rs 9.5 lakh, four hearing-impaired individuals received touch phones (Rs 58,000), and five others received wheelchairs (Rs 56,000).

MP Ambica Lakshminarayana highlighted the State government’s commitment to the welfare and empowerment of the differently abled through such self-employment initiatives. Urban MLA Daggupati Venkateshwara Prasad encouraged beneficiaries to fully utilise the provided resources for self-reliance. A symbolic cheque of Rs 27.55 lakh was presented during the event, which was attended by ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, and other officials and public representatives.