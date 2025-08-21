Lokesh calls for focus on innovation

MANGALAGIRI: Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh has emphasised that innovation is more about key ideas than resources. He called upon every young person to focus on innovation right from their student days. He was speaking at the inauguration of the newly established zonal office of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) here on Wednesday.

Minister Lokesh observed, "We are ready to work with top industrialists and educators to make Andhra Pradesh the Innovation Valley of India." Sizing up the potential of RTIH, Lokesh said: "This is not just a building; it is a beacon of hope for millions of youth in the state, a declaration of faith, and a promise that Andhra Pradesh can achieve anything." He dedicated the hub to the high moral values and great personality of late Ratan Tata.

Lokesh recalled Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's role in putting Hyderabad on the world map and expressed his desire to replicate that success story in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh extended his gratitude to Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran for agreeing to chair the AP Investments Task Force Committee.

The Minister clarified that innovation is not limited to IT-based technologies but should occur in all sectors, from villages to a global scale. Lokesh assured that the state government is ready to assist young innovators. "We have industry giants like Amar Raja Batteries, Greenko, Jindal, Adani, and the Tata Group with us, who are ready to mentor and guide your ideas to the next stage," he said.

Referring the Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, Lokesh said: "Just as he previously aimed for an IT professional in every home, today the CM wants to see an entrepreneur from every one of the 1.3 crore families in the state. Young Ministers like me are ready to provide all necessary support under his leadership."

Lokesh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national initiatives like Startup India and Standup India. "With the support of schemes like 'Make in India' and a proactive 'double-engine government,' Andhra Pradesh will become an innovation hub for the entire country," Minister Lokesh opined.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar and TG Bharath, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani, Amara Raja Group chairman Galla Jayadev, AP Industries Secretary Yuvraj and IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar also attended the inauguration.