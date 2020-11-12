Maintain quality in construction works, engineers were toldby ITDA project officer Praveen Aditya

Rampachodavaram: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Praveen Aditya has directed the engineers to complete the construction of various government buildings with quality.

He inspected the progress of construction works of mandal parishad schools, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK) and Anganwadi centres etc in Geddada, Vemulavada and Musurumilli villages on Wednesday.

Later, he asked the engineers to complete the works with quality as per schedule and directed them not to compromise on quality.

The officials should work with commitment and dedication to take the welfare schemes at the doorstep of the people.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced volunteer system in the state to deliver the goods at the houses of the people in right time.

He further asked the officials to implement YSR Sampurna Arogya Rakshana scheme properly aimed for the health of the people. The government is very much particular to implement the schemes effectively and also overall development of tribal people.

He directed the teachers to provide quality teaching to the students and underlined the need to upgrade their teaching skills. Engineers Ramadevi, Durga Prasad, Abbayi Raju and other officials accompanied the project officer.