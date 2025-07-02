  • Menu
Maitrika organisation distributes notebooks

Members of Maitraka organisation distributing notebooks to students of Andhra Loyola College in the presence of college principal Fr Dr S Melchior in Vijayawada

  • Principal of Loyola College Fr Dr S Melchior lauded the initiative for considering the needs of students
  • Thanked the organisation for the support in distributing 5,000 notebooks to 1,900 students

Vijayawada: Maitrika organisation conducted ‘Fly Books’ (notebooks) distribution programme in Father Garden Library at Loyola College.

Principal of Loyola College Fr Dr S Melchior, commending Maitraka members, lauded the initiative for considering the needs of students and encouraged students to draw inspiration from this event, urging them to undertake similar impactful programmes in future.

Librarian Dr GA Prasad Rao extended his appreciation to the Maitraka members, acknowledging their consistent supply of notebooks for the past 12 years. He specifically thanked them for their support in distributing 5,000 notebooks to 1,900 students.The programme was successfully organised with the cooperation of Anudeep, president of Maitrika.

Govind shared various experiences with the students and expressed his joy in encouraging them, wishing every student to develop with noble thoughts. Maitraka members including Chandan, Shiva, Tej, Naveen, Pawan, and Karthik were present.

Dr Muvva Srinivasa Reddy, Head of the Department of History extended special thanks to all Maitraka members who attended the programme.

