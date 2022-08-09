Majority of Kuwait visas have no valid documents: SP Malika Garg

Ongole: The recruitment agencies for the house maids, unskilled and semi-skilled workers in Kuwait and other middle eastern countries are cashing in on the innocence of the people. The data with the Government of Andhra Pradesh revealed that the agents are cheating the people who want to work in Kuwait, by issuing fake visas, and are extorting money to bring them back.

The Visa on Arrival feature for Gulf countries proved to be a cash cow for the travel agents and people who want to make easy money by exploiting the unskilled and semi-skilled workers. The Government of Andhra Pradesh inspected about 37,208 visas said to be issued by Kuwait from January 2022 to April 2022, only 10,280 visas have valid documents. The people who have reached Kuwait on fake visas, are asked to cough up more money by the travel agents.

Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said that they are receiving complaints from many people that they were cheated by the travel agents and are asking for money to bring them back. She observed that the people going to Kuwait increased after the Cocvid-19 travel restrictions were removed. The SP advised the people to opt for the services of only the recruiting agents registered with the protector of emigrants and take help of Madad website.

The SP advised the people to go to the other countries for work on valid work visas only. She asked the public to inform the local police on the suspicious agents or complain to SB DSP at 9121102104 against the people who are cheating in the name of work in gulf countries.