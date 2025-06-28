Make AP ‘zero crime rate’ state with AI, CM tells cops

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the police department to transform Andhra Pradesh into a crime-free state using technology. Speaking at the ‘AI for AP Police - Hackathon 2025’ event, the Chief Minister cited the Viveka murder case as an example of how technology can be effectively used in investigations.

The hackathon, organised by the AP police department and four US-based AI companies, focused on leveraging technology for crime control and accelerated investigations. Over 160 teams participated, with CM Naidu engaging them in discussions on how technology can enhance police services and improve performance.

Addressing the conference, Chandrababu Naidu stated, “Development will only happen if law and order are under control. That’s why, even when I was the Chief Minister of the united state, I gave high priority to law and order.”

Referring to the Viveka murder case, he said, “Allegations were made against me, and I was criticised with phrases like ‘Naraasura Rakta Charitra’. However, the CBI, by using technological methods like Google Takeout in its investigation, brought the facts to light.”

“We managed to control crime even without AI. Now, technology is available, and evidence is easily accessible. If mistakes are made, the government will take necessary action. Youth should also benefit from technology. In the past, we promoted IT. Now, through Quantum Valley, we are going to showcase Telugu prowess. Silicon Valley in America, and Quantum Valley here,” he said.

Earlier, welcoming the guests to the Hackathon, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta highlighted AP’s legacy as a technology pioneer, noting how its eCOPS platform became the national CCTNS standard.

He stated that the hackathon, conceived just three months ago with knowledge partner 4SightAI, focuses on eight high-impact, real-world use cases across productivity, intelligence, investigation, and cybersecurity, designed for direct deployment and potential scaling to other government departments.

The DGP noted that the IndiaAI Division from MeitY is supporting the initiative, envisioning it as a model for AI-First Governance nationwide.

Global AI communities are closely watching, as AP’s use cases mirror unresolved challenges in public safety worldwide. DGP Gupta emphasised this is “just the beginning,” promising a long-term roadmap to establish Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in AI for law enforcement, with plans to showcase work at international platforms. The DGP thanked partners 4SightAI and RVR & JC College of Engineering, and the CM and Home Minister for their visionary leadership.

Union minister P Chandrasekhar and home minister V Anitha also participated in the event.