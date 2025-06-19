Live
Make proper us of farm machinery, MP urges farmers
Anantapur: With emphasis on farmers’ welfare, MP Ambica Lakshminarayana stated that the government is working with the goal of supporting farmers and urged them to make proper use of the agricultural machinery provided at subsidised rates.
He distributed subsidised agricultural machinery to farmers at Anantapur Collectorate on Wednesday. The MP said that soon after assuming office, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu prioritised expansion of Handri-Neeva canal, investing nearly Rs 3,000 crore to deliver water till tail-end regions of Anantapur district. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for not providing necessary agricultural equipment and drip irrigation facilities to farmers. He added that 1,070 farmers across the district are being provided farm machinery under subsidy to promote their welfare.
The MP reiterated the promise made during the elections to deposit Rs 20,000 into farmers’ accounts under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme at the onset of the monsoon and assured it would be implemented by the end of this month. He further affirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling the Super Six promises made during the elections.
Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma urged farmers to utilise the machinery provided under the farm mechanisation initiative.
He mentioned that small and marginal farmers are receiving 50% subsidies for various farming tools, with a total of Rs 2.29 crore worth of equipment being distributed across the district.
A ceremonial mega cheque for Rs 2.29 crore was handed over to the beneficiaries by the MP and Joint Collector.