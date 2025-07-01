Man gets 12-year jail term in NDPS case

Paderu (ASR District): The 1st Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court in Visakhapatnam on Monday convicted and sentenced Devara Siva, a 35-year-old resident of Golugonda village in Anakapalli district, to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case pertains to Crime No 7/2017 under Section 20 (b) read with 8 (c) of the NDPS Act, registered by Koyyuru Police. The incident occurred on February 2, 2017, at Batchinta village in Koyyuru mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district where the police seized 96 kilograms of ganja being illegally transported.

Following a detailed trial, the court found Devara Siva guilty of the illegal possession and transportation of narcotic substances. In addition to the 12-year prison term, the court imposed a fine of ₹1,20,000 on the accused. Additional Public Prosecutor GSNV Prasada Rao, who represented the state in the trial, termed the verdict a major success for law enforcement agencies in their ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Officials stated that this judgment reinforces the seriousness with which the judiciary and police treat narcotic-related offenses and serves as a stern warning to those involved in the illegal drug trade. The case highlights the effective enforcement of narcotic control laws by the Police.