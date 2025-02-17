Mass cleaning programme held at District Court

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office, Kurnool, in coordination with the District Court and District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), organised a mass cleaning & plantation programme at the District Court in Kurnool on Saturday.

The event witnessed the participation of G Kabarthi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, B Leela Venkata Seshadri, Secretary, DLSA, P V Kishore Reddy, Environmental Engineer, APPCB; G Bhupal Reddy, P Pandu Ranga Reddy, T Jyothsna Devi, G Aparna, G Vandana, M Kalyani, M Sarojanamma and others.

Following this, under the guidance of the Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, APPCB, zonal office, Kurnool, the APPCB regional and zonal Offices conducted an awareness programme on ‘Source – Resource’ as part of Swachh Andhra - Swachh Diwas, a State government initiative observed on the third Saturday of every month.

S Shankar Naik, senior environmental engineer; R Veerendra Kumar, senior environmental scientist; and others addressed the staff on effective resource management and led the Swachh pledge at the APPCB zonal office-cum-laboratory & regional building, Kurnool.

Additionally, awareness sessions on Bio-Medical Waste and Municipal Solid Waste Segregation at Source were conducted at KIMS Hospital and Medicover Hospital, Kurnool, highlighting the importance of proper waste disposal practices to ensure a cleaner and safer environment.