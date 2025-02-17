Mass cleaning programme held at District Court

Live
Just In
The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office, Kurnool, in coordination with the District Court and District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), organised a mass cleaning & plantation programme at the District Court in Kurnool on Saturday.
Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office, Kurnool, in coordination with the District Court and District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), organised a mass cleaning & plantation programme at the District Court in Kurnool on Saturday.
The event witnessed the participation of G Kabarthi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, B Leela Venkata Seshadri, Secretary, DLSA, P V Kishore Reddy, Environmental Engineer, APPCB; G Bhupal Reddy, P Pandu Ranga Reddy, T Jyothsna Devi, G Aparna, G Vandana, M Kalyani, M Sarojanamma and others.
Following this, under the guidance of the Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, APPCB, zonal office, Kurnool, the APPCB regional and zonal Offices conducted an awareness programme on ‘Source – Resource’ as part of Swachh Andhra - Swachh Diwas, a State government initiative observed on the third Saturday of every month.
S Shankar Naik, senior environmental engineer; R Veerendra Kumar, senior environmental scientist; and others addressed the staff on effective resource management and led the Swachh pledge at the APPCB zonal office-cum-laboratory & regional building, Kurnool.
Additionally, awareness sessions on Bio-Medical Waste and Municipal Solid Waste Segregation at Source were conducted at KIMS Hospital and Medicover Hospital, Kurnool, highlighting the importance of proper waste disposal practices to ensure a cleaner and safer environment.