Live
- New species of superbug behind spike in severe human infections
- India plays key role in finalising G20 consensus on disaster risk reduction
- Chittoor dist celebrates Diwali with launch of Deepam-2 scheme
- U'khand Char Dham shrines to close for winter, marking end of 2024 pilgrimage
- Deepam-2 scheme aims at providing essential support to the needy: Collector
- Sardar Patel’s 149th birth anniversary celebrated
- Bhumana to take charge as district YSRCP chief tomorrow
- Free gas cylinders create festive atmosphere in Nellore
- ‘Super Six’ will be implemented in phased manner: Minister Narayana
- Indian Coast Guard rescues critically-ill seafarer from Liberian carrier MT Babylon
Just In
Measures on to solve drinking water problem on outskirts
Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said that the GMC is trying to develop Guntur into a clean city.
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said that the GMC is trying to develop Guntur into a clean city.
He addressed thestakeholders meeting held at the GMC council hall here on Friday. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao, Ch Yesuratnam and MLA Naseer Ahmed participated.
He said GMC will incorporate the suggestions of the stakeholders and prepare a plan for the development of the city. He explained the drinking water supply, sanitation, parks, roads, city population and garbage collection through a power point presentation.
He said the GMC is unable to supply drinking water to the merged villages and city outskirts. He assured that the GMC will complete Amrut Project-1 and solve the drinking water problem in Guntur and added that they will complete the reservoir under construction on the hillock of Gorantla by December.
He said the GMC will introduce an app which will help speed up the removal of building material waste dumped on the roads.
He said from Saturday, GMC will remove encroachments on both sides of the roads.