Measures on to solve drinking water problem on outskirts

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said that the GMC is trying to develop Guntur into a clean city.

He addressed thestakeholders meeting held at the GMC council hall here on Friday. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao, Ch Yesuratnam and MLA Naseer Ahmed participated.

He said GMC will incorporate the suggestions of the stakeholders and prepare a plan for the development of the city. He explained the drinking water supply, sanitation, parks, roads, city population and garbage collection through a power point presentation.

He said the GMC is unable to supply drinking water to the merged villages and city outskirts. He assured that the GMC will complete Amrut Project-1 and solve the drinking water problem in Guntur and added that they will complete the reservoir under construction on the hillock of Gorantla by December.

He said the GMC will introduce an app which will help speed up the removal of building material waste dumped on the roads.

He said from Saturday, GMC will remove encroachments on both sides of the roads.