Minister directs speedy disbursal of micro-loans for SHGs

Vijayawada: Minister for MSMEs, rural Poverty Alleviation, and NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, has instructed officials to ensure the swift disbursement of Rs 14,369 crore in micro-loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs). This amount has been approved by banks so far in the current financial year.

The minister gave these directives during a review meeting on the performance of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). He noted that the target is to provide funds to 1,71,264 SHGs through the micro-loan plan and urged officials to expedite the process accordingly. Minister Srinivas also announced plans to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of SERP, which marks 25 years since its establishment. He called for measures to be taken to organize the celebrations.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized the importance of strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and adding value to agricultural products. He suggested that the services of experienced organisations should be utilized for this purpose.

Kondapalli Srinivas also directed officials to audit the Social Investment Fund provided to Mandal Samakhyas (federations) and FPOs and to take steps to ensure 100 percent recovery.

In a related development, the minister ordered officials to take necessary measures to issue smart cards and passbooks to beneficiaries of the NTR Bharosa Pension scheme.

The review meeting was attended by SERP CEO Vakati Karuna, additional CEO Sriramulu Naidu, and officials from various departments.