Minister records complaints on ‘My TDP’ App

Nandyal: Minister for Minority Welfare and Law NMD Farooq emphasised the government’s mission, stating that support prices for crops, crop insurance, free borewells, pensions, improved services in PHCs, Talli Ki Vandanam for students’ mothers, school modernisation, women empowerment through DWCRA, free ration, safety for women, skill development for youth, and drinking water and road infrastructure are all part of a broader plan to eliminate poverty and ensure inclusive growth.

He participated in ‘First step in good governance’ programme at Saibaba Nagar in Nandyal’s 24th ward on Wednesday.

As part of the campaign, the Minister visited households and explained the development and welfare initiatives being provided by the coalition government. He enquired residents about local issues, and directly recorded complaints using ‘My TDP’ App. He instructed officials to ensure that the grievances received are resolved promptly.

The Minister reaffirmed that within the first year itself, the government has fulfilled 80% of its promises and moving ahead with a vision for a progressive Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting significant development works already carried out in Nandyal constituency including roads, canals, and drinking water projects, he said the next four years will witness even greater transformation with planned investments.

He assured that this is just the beginning, and the coalition government is committed to bringing development to every doorstep and finding solutions to every problem.