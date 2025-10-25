Ministers hold video conference on Wakf-related issues

Anantapur: A video conference was held on Friday to address various issues related to the Wakf properties and minority welfare in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was organized jointly by the Minority Welfare Department and the Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board, aiming to bring key matters to the attention of the State’s Ministerial team.

The conference saw participation from several senior ministers including Anagani Satyaprasad, Kolusu Parthasarathy and NMD Farooq.

The respective departmental secretaries also joined the discussion from Vijayawada. From Anantapur, Minister for Planning, Finance, and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav attended the session via video conference from the NIC Building in the District Collectorate.

During the meeting, the ministers held a detailed discussion on issues concerning the management of Wakf properties, transparency in administration, and coordination between government departments and the Wakf Board.

The conference emphasized the need for effective monitoring, proper record maintenance, and quick resolution of disputes related to Wakf lands and institutions.

Minister Payyavula Keshav highlighted the importance of inter-departmental cooperation to ensure that the decisions taken benefit the minority communities and promote social harmony.

The officials decided to continue periodic reviews to track the progress of the discussed issues and ensure timely implementation of resolutions.