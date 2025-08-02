Ministers suggest key reforms for new bar policy

Mangalagiri: Severalministers suggested key reforms for the upcoming bar policy during a crucial meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on excise held here on Friday. The suggestions focused on improving tourism prospects, encouraging entrepreneurship, and aligning bar locations with industrial growth corridors.

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav proposed consulting with the tourism department to include provisions that would boost tourism. Minister for MSMEs and NRI empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas suggested measures to attract new entrepreneurs into the liquor sector. Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar emphasised the need to relocate bars strategically, especially in view of emerging industrial zones.

Food and civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar called for a detailed review of the implementation of the current ‘Shop Policy’ to assess its implications on the upcoming bar policy.

The meeting was held in hybrid mode, with excise minister Kollu Ravindra and energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar attending in person, while other ministers joined virtually.

Director of prohibition and excise Nishant Kumar presented a comprehensive review of the state’s bar policy, including historical trends, licence disposal methods, fee structures, and the bar-to-population ratio.

The current policy (2022–25) allows 840 standalone bars and 50 premium establishments like star hotels and microbreweries. A comparative analysis of bar regulations in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu was also discussed.

Principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena shared stakeholder feedback from the AP State Wine Dealers Association, Star Hotels Association, and the AP Hotels Association. He also outlined financial impacts of different policy models.

The suggestions made by ministers will be considered while drafting the final version of the new bar policy, which is expected to be rolled out after the current one expires on August 31. Senior officials including excise enforcement director Rahul Dev Sharma were also present.