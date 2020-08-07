Minor precautions enough to combat Covid-19: Collector Dr N B Gupta

Chittoor: District collector Dr N B Gupta strongly felt that minor precautions at grass-root level or initial stage would certainly be helpful for reducing death rate of COVID-19 pandemic. All efforts should be mooted to bring the mortality of corona positive cases to zero per cent for which the concerned volunteers, ward secretaries, Tahsildars and MPDOs should owe the responsibility to combat the COVID-19, he stressed.

Addressing the doctors, MPDOs , and Tahsildars meet in video conference held at the Collectorate on Friday, he cautioned that volunteers, ANMs, ward secretaries should keep a special watch at villages on the backdrop of hiking the corona cases in rural population.

"Door to door campaign should be taken as mandatory for tracing the contacts of COVID-19. If anybody is found with respiratory problem, immediate action should be initiated,"he added. He made it clear the results of Covid suspects would be mailed to the concerned doctor, volunteer, ward secretary , MPDO and Tahisildar for immediate follow up.