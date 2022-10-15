MITS hosts 2-day meet on 'Language and Literature'

Madanapalle: Department of English and Foreign Languages, Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science, Madanapalle, organised a two-day International conference-cum-workshop on 'Language and Literature' from Friday to Saturday. Prof Rajendra Prasad Vasagiri, former Vice Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati and visiting faculty of Central University of Andhra Pradesh, was the chief guest of the programme.

Prof Rajendra Prasad told that language and culture are inseparable. He also quoted culture is the software of mind. Addressing the gathering, he expressed that teaching English is not a product, but an artistic process. He emphasised on providing learning conditions to the students to make language acquisition effective.

Dr Bhaskar Nair, retired Professor at Pondicherry Central University, rendered as a resource person of the programme. Dr P Hari Padma Rani, Professor, Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupati, who came as another resource person for the program, imparted many techniques on English vocabulary to the students and faculty.

She said that English language is very important for every student especially in terms of their career. Therefore, students should study English language with interest. A large number of faculty and students from all over India participated in the programme. Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of MITS, Dr Athahar Sameena Khan, Head of Department, faculty and students participated.