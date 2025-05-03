Live
MLA flags off buses to shift people to Amaravati
Highlights
Guntur: MLA Naseer Ahmed flagged off the buses in Guntur East Assembly constituency for shifting people to the public meeting addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amaravati on Friday.
A large number of people were shifted to Amaravati by RTC buses. Breakfast, lunch, drinking water, and buttermilk were served to the people. TDP leaders used RTC and private buses to shift the people to Amaravati.
Meanwhile, in Guntur West Assembly constituency, the RTC and private buses, school, and college buses stopped at all important centres in Guntur city from 9 am to shift people to Amaravati.
Similarly, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi flagged off the buses to shift people going from the constituency.
