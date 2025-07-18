Live
MLA introduces Prajavani complaint boxes
Highlights
Ongole: Telugu Desam Party state vice-president and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurated the Prajavani complaint box at the Kothapatnam Bus Stand centre here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he announced that they are setting up Prajavani complaint boxes at Kothapatnam Bus Stand centre, Addanki Bus Stand centre, and Rangarayudu Cheruvu in the town. He said that the public can bring their grievances and issues through urges and letters, and drop them in the Prajavani boxes.
He assured that his office would try to resolve their grievances within 48 hours. He requested the public to utilise the service, along with the Public Grievance Redressal Programme being organised by the government.
