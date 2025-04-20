MLA spends time with farm workers

Raptadu: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha spent her Saturday in her agricultural fields, engaging with farm workers and inspecting various crops. Known for her active presence in politics and public service, Sunitha took time off to visit her farmland located in Venkatapuram village of Ramagiri Mandal.

During her visit, she examined paddy, tomato, custard apple, and black jamun crops and interacted with the farm supervisors to discuss yields and crop maintenance. She also took the opportunity to connect with the laborers, inquiring about their families and wellbeing.

MLA Sunitha reviewed ongoing construction work on the farm and offered suggestions on crop management. She advised the workers to take necessary precautions during the summer season to ensure health and safety. Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha expressed that the joy and satisfaction found in farming are unmatched by any other profession. She added that whenever she gets free time, she prefers to spend it in her fields, immersed in agricultural activities.