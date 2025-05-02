MP seeks central probe into AP temple tragedies

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to the Union Minister for Home Affairs demanding an urgent inquiry into repeated administrative failures and security lapses at major temples in Andhra Pradesh, following a series of distressing incidents that have endangered the lives and faith of devotees.

The MP cited the recent Simhachalam temple tragedy, where a newly constructed wall collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival, killing seven devotees. He also flagged serious mismanagement at Sri Kurmanatha Swamy Temple, including the mysterious deaths of sacred tortoises and violations of wildlife norms.

Raising further concerns, Gurumoorthy highlighted persistent security failures at the Tirumala temple, including the January stampede and ongoing breaches in protocol. He also mentioned the unexplained deaths of over 100 cows at the TTD Goshala, citing systemic negligence. Calling the situation, a breakdown of governance and accountability, the MP urged the Centre to initiate a detailed and impartial probe to restore public trust and safeguard the sanctity of these revered institutions.