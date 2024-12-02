MP stresses on coordinated efforts to combat AIDS

Ongole: A massive rally marking World AIDS Day 2024 was organised by the AIDS Control Division of Prakasam district on Sunday.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy flagged off the rally with about 1,000 participants, started at the Collectorate, and proceeded through the Nellore Bus Stand Centre before concluding at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan.

Speaking at the meeting, MP Srinivasulu Reddy emphasised that HIV/AIDS is not an individual’s problem but a collective societal issue. He highlighted the coordinated efforts of national, state, and district-level AIDS control organisations in combating the disease.

GGH Ongole superintendent Balaji Naik revealed that Andhra Pradesh ranks third in HIV/AIDS cases nationally, with as many as 2, 00, 649 people currently under antiretroviral therapy in the state.

DMHO Dr P Padmaja said that the district has made significant strides in HIV prevention and treatment, with services available across 75 primary health centres, 10 ICTC centres, and multiple ART centres. She said that 2,654 people living with HIV/AIDS in the district are receiving pension benefits, and new medical protocols have been implemented to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

The programme included the distribution of awards to outstanding service providers in HIV/AIDS care and prizes to students who participated in essay writing and quiz competitions on HIV/AIDS awareness.

Nutritional support was also provided to people living with HIV through donors’ contributions. Various officials, healthcare workers, and community organisations participated in the programme, which concluded with a community lunch for all attendees.