MP to officials: Prepare plans to get garbage to Jindal Plant

Guntur (Guntur District): Rajya Sabha Member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan to transport garbage to Jindal Urban Waste Management Plant in the backdrop of inauguration by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 5.

He along with District Collector Vivek Yadav, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri reviewed on Jagananna Swachh Sankalp - Clean AP district review meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the MP said following orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they have set up a task force for solid waste management and recalled that CM had appointed Chief Secretary as coordinator and himself as Chairman. He directed the officials to prepare plans for manpower, material and money management. He instructed the panchayat officials to give suggestions for the preparation of plans and added that they have divided the state into five clusters.

He instructed the officials to prepare plans to send the garbage collected in the villages to mandal centres. He stressed on the need to set up a garbage collection centre in the mandal.

District Collector M Venugoapla Reddy directed the officials to send garbage collected to the mandal centre on the same day. He enquired about how much garbage likely to get from GMC, Tenali, Ponnuru, Tadepalli - Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation.

ZP CEO Srinivasa Reddy, district panchayat officer Kesava Reddy were also present.