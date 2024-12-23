MP, West MLA distribute cheques to critical patients

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat said that it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister Relief Fund was not given to the deserving persons during the previous YSRCP government.

Government Whip and Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) along with the MP handed over cheques to the families suffering from critical illness and financial constraints on Sunday. The cheques were given from the CM Relief Fund.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that as soon as the NDA government came to power, patients were being supported through the CM Relief Fund. He assured that the government will support those suffering from health issues. MLA Naidu criticised the previous government for not sanctioning financial aid from the CM Relief Fund. The MLA said that people are suffering from several health problems after Covid-19 pandemic. He opined that the Chief Minister’s help acts as a boon for those suffering from financial difficulties or money for medical treatment.

The MLA further said that the amount invested on development programmes in the constituency and the distribution of cheques given from the CM Relief Fund for the deserving persons gave him more satisfaction. He thanked Chandrababu Naidu for issuing relief fund to the needy. Later, MLA Ganababu went to the houses of the victims who were unable to walk and enquired about their health condition before handing over the cheques. About Rs28 lakh worth cheques were handed over to 19 victims on the occasion. TDP corporators Bommidi Ramana, D Venkata Ramesh, ward presidents Y Tirumala Rao, N Sattiraju, Boddeti Vijaya Kumar Jana Sena and BJP leaders participated in the programme.