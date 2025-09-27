  • Menu
MVGR hosts Smart India Hackathon

Highlights

Vizianagaram: MaharajVijayaram Gajapathi Raj College of Engineering (MVGR) (Autonomous) hosted Internal Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 ceremony.

The national Smart India Hackathon, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and AICTE, was organised to harness the ingenuity of India’s youth to address pressing challenges across healthcare, agriculture, clean technologies, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and beyond.

Out of 120 spirited teams, a remarkable 50 teams emerged winners of the institute-level hackathon, earning their place on the national stage competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal YMC Sekhar said competitions like Smart India Hackathons are not mere contests but nurtures future innovators. He underscored MVGR’s unwavering commitment to building an innovation-driven ecosystem.

The event report was presented by M Vamsi Krishna, MVGR SIH coordinator. The qualified teams were felicitated with appreciation letters, acknowledging their talent and commitment. The event was attended by the heads of the departments, faculty and students.

