Mystery shrouds injuries to girl student

Srikakulam: Mystery shrouds the injury to a BC hostel student in Srikakulam who is studying BSc in gov-ernment degree college for women. The student was found lying down on the hostel building with injuries on Thursday. The incident came into light on Friday.

Initially, it was said that the student fell on the floor as she is suffering from epilepsy. But after close examination of injuries by the doctors, it was established that the student was attacked by somebody.

At present, the student is being treated at the government RIMS hospital in Srikakulam city and is reportedly unable to speak. As a result, police are yet to come to a conclusion over the incident.

In the meanwhile, police are verifying phone call data of the student and CC camera footage inputs to establish reasons for the injuries. On its basis, they are suspecting role of a person and have intensified efforts to collect evidence.

District collector and superintendent of police Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and K V Maheswar Reddy took the incident seriously and directed the officials concerned to investigate into the incident with dedication to bring those responsible to book.