Nadendla swings into action to quench parched throats of tribals

Eluru: Ministers or officials often visit tribal areas and give promises that will mostly remain unfulfilled. Tribals got surprised when a different thing to the usual course happened to their lives, after the visit of a minister recently.

As part of his district tour, State Civil Supplies and District In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar visited tribal areas for two days to understand their problems and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

On the April 23, when he visited Puliramudigudem in Buttaigudem mandal, the people there said that they were facing a lot of drinking water problems and requested that the same be resolved. Responding to this matter, the Minister immediately took a permanent solution to the drinking water problem of the tribals in that area and ordered the ITDA Project Officer and RWS officials to supply drinking water through tankers.

The district administration has taken special measures on the orders of the minister. RWS officials are immediately supplying safe drinking water to every household through tankers every day.

As a permanent solution to the problem, the Gram Panchayat has sanctioned Rs 2.50 lakh for the establishment of an RO plant. Minister Manohar has instructed the officials to start the work soon.

In addition, the state government has released Rs 971.80 lakh to solve the drinking water problem in the district along with the tribal areas. Of this, Rs 501.43 lakh are earmarked for Gram Panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission funding and Rs 270.37 lakh for Mandal Praja Parishads. Through them, repairs of hand pumps and repairs of protected drinking water schemes are ongoing.

Funds of Rs 41.55 lakh have been sanctioned under the 15th Commission grant and Rs 20 lakh under Mandal Praja Parishad finance funding to provide drinking water through water tanks in tribal areas of Polavaram constituency.

In the past, many ministers and public representatives came to know about their problems and gave promises, but they did not solve them.

However, the district in-charge minister Nadendla Manohar not only implemented the promises made and took steps to permanently solve the drinking water problem in their village, but also sanctioned lakhs of rupees for the drinking water problem in tribal areas.

The people of Puliramudugudem are expressing their gratitude, saying that the people of their village will be indebted to him for the rest of their lives.