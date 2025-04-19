Naidu Key to state development: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that development is only possible under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is working tirelessly to eradicate poverty across all sections of society by initiating various developmental activities despite severe financial constraints.

Addressing a press conference at Atmakur on Friday, the minister praised the coalition government’s achievements over the past 10 months. He said that under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the state has witnessed significant development through the adoption of innovative administrative methods.

The minister announced that, in appreciation of this good governance, he proposed to perform an ‘Ayur Homam’ on the occasion of Chandrababu Naidu’s 75th birthday on April 20 in Atmakur. The Ayur Homam will begin at the playground located near the Agriculture Market Committee building in the town.

On this occasion, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy urged party workers to actively participate in various programs, including blood donation camps, cake-cutting ceremonies, and the distribution of fruits and food to patients in hospitals. Constituency in-charges and other party leaders were present at the event.