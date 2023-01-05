Naidu sees dissatisfaction against CM in ruling party, too

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the second day of his tour in Kuppam constituency, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that there was a growing dissatisfaction in the ruling YSRCP against the CM. Even the party MLAs were not happy with him, he felt.

Addressing a training programme of party workers and at a review meeting on the voter enrolment in the constituency here on Thursday, Naidu said that the MLAs have started expressing their outburst on Jagan's governance. On the other hand, the people's response for the TDP meetings was tremendous. These developments have been frustrating the CM with which he was trying to stall the TDP meetings with the help of police and filing fake cases on TDP workers.

Naidu lashed out at Jagan asking why the Acts that are not applicable to the YSRCP leaders are being invoked against the TDP leaders.

The CM has been enjoying filing fake cases on opposition parties and it has become a habit for him. The ruling party has been trying to scare TDP activists by filing false cases against them and there is a need to stand by the party workers who have been fighting with the psycho government, he said.

The TDP chief said that the GO No 1 was aimed at preventing him from touring in the state. Pointing out that the police have tried to prevent him from meeting his own Kuppam people who are his family members, he said that the situation in the state has gone out of gear. He recalled the stone pelting on him when he was trying to meet the Amaravati farmers and cited various such incidents. When YSRCP 'rowdy' MLAs had laid siege to his house, they were made ministers, he alleged.

Recently, even in Punganur the YSRCP goons had attacked TDP activists and still police filed cases on 70 TDP workers. He questioned why the police seized Chaitanya Ratham, which has a licence. The local leaders have even applied for permission. "The vehicle had been in use for the past 40 years and now it was seized. Is it democracy?" he said. The state government has brought an emergency-like situation in the state and the CM has failed on all fronts, he added.

Naidu called upon the police to come forward in protecting democracy in the state. He demanded that the DSP come and release the campaign vehicle or else the party will fight for it. The DGP, SP and other police officials should correct the mistakes, he said.

"I am using the words 'sadist', 'psycho CM' who is feeling happy when five crores people are facing hardships in the state. If police file cases on us, we too will file private cases on them," he said.

Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, Chittoor district TDP president Pulivarthy Nani, former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, P S Munirathnam, P Manohar and other leaders were present.

Meanwhile, the Palamaner sub-division police registered a non-bailable cases against several TDP supporters on Thursday in connection with the disturbances in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday during Naidu's visit. They booked about 50 activists under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and three FIRs were filed at Kuppam's Rallabuduguru police station, it is learnt.