Nandyal stands as a symbol of communal harmony: Min Farooq

Nandyal: Ministerfor Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq stated that Nandyal district has always been a symbol of communal harmony, where people of all faiths participate in religious events with unity.

He made these remarks on Sunday while taking part in the Ganesh idol immersion programme organized at Chinna Cheruvu near Nandyal town. District Collector Rajakumari Gnaneya and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana also joined the programme alongside the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq said the participation of people from different communities in the Ganesh immersion ceremony was highly auspicious and a reflection of Nandyal’s tradition of brotherhood.

He emphasized that festivals and cultural events in the district have always been celebrated with mutual respect and cooperation, which strengthens the social fabric.

The minister hoped that in the future too, such programmes would continue to be celebrated collectively in an atmosphere of joy and peace. District Collector G Raja Kumari noted that the active involvement of people from all faiths in the celebrations was heartening.

She informed that on the fifth day of the immersion, nearly 600 idols were immersed at Chinna Cheruvu in a peaceful manner.

She appreciated the coordinated efforts of police and revenue departments in ensuring smooth conduct of the event without any untoward incidents. The collector thanked public representatives, officials, and citizens for their cooperation in making the programme a success.

Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana said elaborate security arrangements were in place under the supervision of the district administration to ensure peaceful conduct of the festivities.

Adequate police deployment, crowd management, and uninterrupted power supply during the evening hours were ensured to facilitate smooth immersion proceedings. He lauded the combined efforts of various departments and the people of Nandyal for upholding the spirit of harmony during Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.