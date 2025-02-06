Nara Bhuvaneswari Highlights Community Initiatives at Euphoria Program Announcement in Vijayawada

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and member of the NTR Trust, shared her insights on social responsibility during a recent announcement regarding the upcoming Euphoria program to be held in Vijayawada. She emphasized the late NTR's belief that "society is a temple and people are gods," underscoring the importance of serving the community.

The Euphoria program, organized under the auspices of the NTR Trust, aims to promote community welfare by encouraging participation in blood donation drives. “Blood donation is a vital service that can save numerous lives. Those who donate blood are brightening the lives of others,” Bhuvaneswari stated.

She also revealed that as part of fundraising efforts, the trust will be hosting a Musical program and a Musical Night program, with renowned musician Thaman stepping forward to support the initiative.

Bhuvaneswari called on community members to engage in service programs beneficial to society, adding, “The good deeds we do will remain with us.” Along with Thaman, she participated in a media interaction, addressing questions and further advocating for the importance of community involvement.

The Euphoria program promises to inspire individuals to contribute positively to society while celebrating the legacy of NTR through various cultural and charitable activities.