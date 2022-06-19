Nara Lokesh condemns demolition of Ayyanna Patrudu's house, takes a dig at YS Jagan

A high-tension atmosphere prevailed near the house of former minister Ayyanna Patrudu's after the civic staff demolished the wall of the house alleging that he encroached the land. The authorities came together with the police to demolish it.



During this time, his family members got into an argument with them, which turned political. However, the TDP alleges that all this is political veneagance. To this extent, the party leaders are responding.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to respond and said that YS Jagan is scared and resorting to arrests. Lokesh further said that the chief minister has been resorting to coward activities after seeing the response to the Chandrababu's visit to north Coastal Andhra.

He strongly condemned the partisan actions of the government against Ayyanna Patrudu. He said he feels pitty for Jagan Reddy who is till believing in the demolition of opposition leaders' houses and arrests even after three years.